In surprise check, Mohali mayor finds 14 sanitation workers off duty

As many as 14 sanitation workers of the Municipal Corporation (MC) were found absent from duty during the surprise checking conducted by Mayor Amarjeet Singh Sidhu and Deputy Mayor Kuljeet Bedi.

The checking was carried out in Phase 7, Sector 70-71, Phase 3B2 and Mataur village to inspect the cleaning operations and presence of sanitation employees. The mayor said that the officials of each beat were responsible for the cleanliness so that people do not face any inconvenience and that if an official is found neglecting their duty, they will be held accountable.

The mayor and deputy mayor also addressed the issue of the Autumn leaves covering roads which has become the focus of the sanitation workers and is diverting attention from other cleaning works. This is because the new contract for mechanised sweeping has not been signed yet.

Deputy Mayor Kuljit Singh Bedi said that a resolution regarding mechanised sweeping would be passed in the meeting of Mohali Municipal Corporation to be held on Monday and alternative cleaning arrangements will be made till then.