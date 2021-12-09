In Punjab CM’s hometown, no end to wait for power bills; officials blame private firm

The residents of many areas of Punjab Chief Minister Charanjeet Singh Channi’s hometown, Kharar, have been complaining of not receiving the electricity bills for long and apprehend that they will have to pay hefty bills due to delay.

The officials of the power department, however, claim that the delivery of the bills was delayed due to a strike by the employees of the private company which was hired for the work. Arun Verma, a Kharar resident, said that they used to receive their power bills by the 25th or 26th of every month but they have not received bills for the past three months.

“Though, the Punjab government announced that power bills would be reduced, now we are feeling that bills could be of three or four months period as we are yet to receive our power bills, the residents are confused,” he added.

An employee of the Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL), said that they were receiving the calls from people from different areas of Kharar due to the delayed delivery of bills but the issue was sorted out and the bills will soon be delivered. Meanwhile, another PSPCL officer said that the bills will be delivered in a day or two. The officer added that the bills were uploaded online. “People can check their bills online and pay in time,” the officer said.

Shikha Sharma, a Gulmohar City resident said they checked their bills online but did not receive any information. Kharar’s Executive Officer Amandeep Singh Dhanoa, assured that the bills will be delivered in a day or two.