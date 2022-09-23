scorecardresearch
Friday, Sep 23, 2022

In Mohali police net, an engineer who specialises in breaking locks of Hyundai cars

As per the police, the accused is an M-Tech (Computer Science) from AFSET College in Faridabad.

According to police, the accused was an expert in breaking the locks of Hyundai cars. (FILE)

Mohali police on Friday said that they had nabbed two people, including an engineer, who were part of a gang that operated across Punjab and stole cars of one particular brand.

The engineer — Akil Ahmed — was identified as the kingpin of the gang, who police claimed specialised in breaking the locks of a particular make of cars. His aide was identified as Shekh Rafiq, a resident of Amravati, Maharashtra.

As per details, the duo was arrested after a case was registered on Thursday at Zirakpur police station. Police have found that the gang was involved in 11 thefts so far and six vehicles have been recovered from their possession.

Mohali Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Vivek Sheel Soni said that during the initial questioning of the arrested accused, it has come to light that the gang was involved in the theft of Hyundai cars, and often only targeted Creta, Verna and i20s . The gang had stolen 11 Hyundai cars — eight from Punjab, two from Haryana and one from Delhi — this year. The FIRs have been registered against the accused at various police stations.

SSP Soni said that Ahmed was a resident of Bawni Khera in Haryana and was at present residing at D2-220, DLF Valley, Panchkula.

As per the police, Ahmed is an M-Tech (Computer Science) from AFSET College in Fraidabad. He initially worked as the head of a technical unit of Reliance from 2004-2012 in Gurugram but was sacked after he was found selling VIP numbers at higher prices. He then got involved in illegal mining at Bharatpur area of Rajasthan along with his gang members. In 2016, he started his own automobile car-sale purchase business, which he operated till 2021.

In December 2021, with the lure of making easy money, Ahmed and his gang started stealing cars from NCR and Punjab. Some of his gang members were earlier involved in some heinous crimes in Punjab.

“Being a computer engineer, he took only 10-15 minutes to crack open the lock of a Hyundai car. He was an expert in unlocking Hyundai vehicles,” the SSP added.

Stating further, the SSP said that Shekh Rafiq, was in the car-sale purchase business for the last 10 years.

A third member of the gang, Sonu, was currently on the run. Sonu, police said, purchased the stolen vehicles from Ahmed and Rafiq and further sold it to various buyers in Punjab and elsewhere.

First published on: 23-09-2022 at 09:17:45 pm
The missing Madurai AIIMS: BJP chief Nadda hits a wall, tonne of bricks after ‘95% complete’ claim

