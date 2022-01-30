In Kharar former minister’s son to contest as an Independent

The Congress faced another revolt at Kharar after former Cabinet minister Jagmohan Singh Kang decided that his son Yadvinder Singh Kang, a former office-bearer of Youth Congress, will contest the election from Kharar.

The party had denied the ticket to Kang’s family and fielded Chief Minister Charanjeet Singh Channi’s confidante Vijay Sharma Tinku. Kang said that the people of Kharar constituency wanted him to contest the elections as he had worked for long, following which he had decided that his son would make his election debut.

“My friends told me that Kharar’s ticket was sold off. It all happened due to the CM’s ill- intention towards me, but the people for whom I had worked for long know what is right for them and as per their wishes my son shall contest the polls,” Kang said.

Kang had also held a meeting with his supporters at Morinda which falls in Chamkaur Sahib constituency which is the CM’s constituency.

“I shall continue to raise the wrongdoings of the CM and his financiers. We are hopeful that we shall win from Kharar with an overwhelming vote share,” Kang said.