In a Punjab corner, principal held after a cloak of silence kept child abuse hidden for 14 years

FOR 14 years, in and around two villages situated close to each other, and over three Assembly elections, it was one of the worst kept secrets of Nangal — a principal-cum-school owner who had sexually harassed girl students and got away, as the victims and villagers kept quiet, afraid of “shame” and his political clout.

On February 15, after 198 photographs and videos of three girl students allegedly filmed by him leaked and went viral, the 54-year-old principal was arrested. His school is affiliated to the Punjab State Education Board and is a recipient of government funds.

The Punjab government has set up an SIT to probe the matter. Sources said the principal has admitted that the photos were taken from his computer.

However, the main task of police will be lifting the cloak of silence, with villagers admitting many of them suspected what was going on, and just one former student coming forward to testify against the principal.

Punjab Assembly outgoing Speaker and three-time Congress MLA from Anandpur Sahib Rana K P Singh, whom the principal claimed proximity to, has denied any links with him and sought a probe.

Rana said no villager ever approached him with allegations against the principal. “Police have already arrested him and I hope he will get exemplary punishment,” he said.

The Congress too has denied any association with the principal, who villagers said was a party worker.

He started his first school in early 2000. It was forced shut in 2016 with villagers claiming they got this done after they became suspicious of his habit of calling girl students for tuitions after school hours.

“We came to know he was sexually abusing the girls, but we did not have any solid proof. The girls never complained, not even to their parents,” a panchayat member said.

Police said the principal might have silenced them with threats to leak the photographs he had taken of them.

On why the village did not go together to police, the panchayat member said: “Not all people were in favour of this as it would bring disrepute to the girls. We decided to ensure the school shifted from here.”

Police said the principal was suspected to have recorded photographs and videos of the girls around 2008.

Days after he was forced to shut the school, he reopened it, not far from the original location. His reputation preceded him, admit residents of the second village, but by now he had known political links and villagers thought it better to stay quiet.

Over the years, official records show, the school got Rs 35 lakh in all as grant from the government.

The photos allegedly taken by the principal came out in the public domain after they were leaked by his former friend, a pharmacist, who is also under arrest. A teacher at the school said the existence of the photos was known for at least four-five years, with the pharmacist allegedly sharing these among his acquaintances.

Last month, Bhim Army leader Ashwini Kumar approached police with the photos. This led to the filing of an FIR and the principal’s arrest.

Ashwini said he came to be know about the photos some time back, and approached police after the pharmacist ignored his advice to inform the authorities.

One of the alleged victims said even her parents remained in the dark about what had happened. She said the principal threatened them with his political links.

She claimed at least one senior woman teacher at the school was hand-in-glove with him and also had photos of the girls. “I could never gather the courage to tell my parents. I have been living with this trauma and will live with this all through my life,” said the victim, now in her mid-20s.

Police officers said that while they suspect the role of others, they were still gathering evidence. No teacher has been summoned so far.

District Education Officer (DEO), Ropar, Jarnail Singh said before a school is recognised, it must fulfil a long list of conditions, relating to infrastructure, faculty and basic facilities. “After a school has met all these conditions, the state board recognises it. If it is found to have submitted any wrong information, a fine is imposed and a school can be derecognised.”

MLA Rana said there was no truth to the claims that the principal was close to him. “Why did people remain silent all these years and why did they send their children to his school?” he countered.

About government grants to the school, Rana said it was one of the many institutions the government gave aid to with the aim of promoting education.