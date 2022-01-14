Illegal sand mining still a big issue in Kharar

Illegal sand mining was a big issue in the previous SAD-BJP government in the state. Congress, during their campaign, had promised the people to end the ‘mining mafia’. But in Kharar’s Mullanpur Garibdas area, illegal sand mining has continued to be rampant. Despite the tall claims, nothing has been done to stop the practice.

Illegal miners have dug up agricultural land as deep as 20 feet in several villages. The worst affected areas include Abhipur, Khijrabaad and Mianpur Changar. The villagers have seen tipper trucks passing through the villages at night.

Abhipur resident Bhag Singh, an ex-serviceman, who had been fighting against the illegal sand mining in the area for a long time, told The Indian Express that he was injured after some people involved in illegal mining attacked him three years ago for raising a voice against them.

“You go in the fields and you can see how they have been dug 20-feet deep by illegal miners. It has been going on for ten years. It was an issue in the last elections but nothing has changed. Our fight goes on,” Bhag Singh said.

Ram Singh, an individual who had taken the issue to the National Green Tribunal (NGT), said residents were fed up with political parties making false promises.

“I want to ask the leaders what they have done for us and to stop the mining,” Ram Singh added.

Sher Mohammad, a resident of Khijrabaad, also raised questions over the government’s intention to stop the illegal practice and the exploitation of common people by the illegal miners.

According to Sher Mohammad, the sand was still sold between Rs 4,500 and 5,000 per trolley and Rs 14,000 to 15,000 per tipper truck. “The claims of minimizing the rates of sand are only claims ,” he said.