Illegal mining case registered at Dera Bassi

Dera Bassi police registered a case of illegal mining, here on Friday, after a truck carrying sand was stopped by officials of the mining department. The complainant in the case, Sub-Divisional Officer (drainage-cum-mining) Lakhbir Singh, stated to police that he had directed the officials to set up special nakas to keep an eye on illegal sand mining.

The police officials said that a tipper truck was seen at Ramgarh-Mubarikpur road and the police and mining officers on duty singalled the driver to stop. The truck driver, however, fled from the spot and was stopped at Saini Weighing Station, where the police team tried to arrest him. However, he managed to flee from the spot.

A police officer probing the case said that the naka was set up at around 11.30 pm as the mining department had passed on information about the transportation of sand illegally in the area. Police registered a case against unidentified truck driver under Sections 4 (1) and 21 (1) of Mining and Mineral Act. The area where the tipper truck was caught is prone to illegal sand mining as Ghaggar river passes through the area. ENS