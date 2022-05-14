Illegal encroachments in Mohali: 126 acres reclaimed

The Department of Rural Development and Panchayat has reclaimed 126 acres of land in Mohali, by removing illegal encroachments, over the past one month. The drive will continue in Mohali in the coming days. The officials said that the land has been reclaimed in 10 villages.

“These lands have been under the control of squatters for a long time. But now, under the ongoing campaign by the Punjab government, illegal occupants are being removed every day,” an officer from the department told The Indian Express.

The officer said that in the coming days, illegal occupation of shamlat land (village common land) in the district will be removed on a war footing. According to the officials, 29 acres at Abhipur village, 63 acres at Gram Panchayat Suhali/ Tirtha, three acres at Gram Panchayat Dhode Majra and 22 acres at Gram Panchayat Hansala had been illegally occupied and now handed over to the respective gram panchayats. Land at Palheri village, Mudho Sangatian village, Tiur and Mukandpur villages have also been vacated. The Gram Panchayat Hansala’s shamlat land has been auctioned.

“Bids will be made in a legal and transparent manner by evacuating illegal occupants. The gram panchayats would benefit from this and the money raised from these bids would be used for the welfare of the people of the village,” an officer of the district panchayat added.