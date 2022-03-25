Hundreds of farmers protest for MSP, other issues in Mohali

Hundreds of farmers from Punjab and Haryana, under the banner of Sanyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM), held a protest in Mohali on Friday to pressurise the Union government into making Minimum Support Price (MSP)s for crops.

The farmers, during their Friday protest, also raised the issues of scrapping Punjab and Haryana’s share in Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB) and also demanded that the ratio of 60:40 should be maintained in appointments of officers in Chandigarh. Punjab has a 60 per cent share in official appointments. while Haryana has 40 per cent.

The SKM protesters also demanded the scrapping of the Dam Safety Act 2021, alleging that the bill was passed to entertain corporate houses in the country.

On Friday, the farmers had started gathering at Gurdwara Amb Sahib at around 10 am, following which they marched to submit a memorandum to the Punjab Governor at around 2 pm.

They were later were stopped at Geeta Bhawan near the Mohali-Chandigarh border.

During the protests, the farmers also raised the issues of alleged distortion of historical facts in Punjab School Education Board’s (PSEB) books and demanded that action be taken against the erring officials.

The farmers also alleged delay in investigation and prosecution in Lakhimpur Kheri incident, stating that the Centre was yet to take action against the Minister of State for Home, Ajay Mishra Teni.

“We demand stricter punishment for Teni’s son, Ashish Teni, who ran over protesters deliberately,” one of the protesters demanded on Friday.

The farmer unions also demanded that the Chandigarh administration should earmark protest sites near Punjab and Haryana Civil Secretariats for them, instead of pushing them to Sector 25.