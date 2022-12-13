scorecardresearch
Monday, Dec 12, 2022

Help ‘drugs’ employers, makes off with cash and jewellery

The complainant in the case, Ashpreet Kaur, stated to the police that she lives in Sector 117 of Kharar while her parents along with her brother live in Sunny Enclave.

The complainat alleged that their help along with her other accomplices had carried out theft at their house. (Representational/File)
Listen to this article
0:00/0:00

A House help allegedly drugged her employers and made off with cash and jewellery in Kharar’s Sunny Enclave area on the intervening night of December 10 and 11.

The complainant in the case, Ashpreet Kaur, stated to the police that she lives in Sector 117 of Kharar while her parents along with her brother live in Sunny Enclave.

She told the police that her brother Jaskaran Singh had called her on the afternoon of December 11 and told her that their help Sanju had drugged them and made off with cash and jewellery from their house. Jaskaran Singh runs a jewellery shop in Phase XI, Mohali.

The complainat alleged that their help along with her other accomplices had carried out theft at their house.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key- December 12, 2022: Why you should read ‘Age of Consent’ or ‘Gre...Premium
UPSC Key- December 12, 2022: Why you should read ‘Age of Consent’ or ‘Gre...
You must ask Delhi why Rahul ji’s Yatra did not include Gujarat: Lone Guj...Premium
You must ask Delhi why Rahul ji’s Yatra did not include Gujarat: Lone Guj...
OpenAI’s ChatGPT is seen as a path-breaking AI tool. But experts say that...Premium
OpenAI’s ChatGPT is seen as a path-breaking AI tool. But experts say that...
UPSC Essentials | Key terms of the past week with MCQsPremium
UPSC Essentials | Key terms of the past week with MCQs

The family members of the complainant, including her brother and parents, were admitted to Phase-VI Civil Hospital.

Acting on the complaint, the police registered a case under sections 328 (causing hurt by means of poison),381 (whoever, being a clerk or servant, or being employed in the capacity of a clerk or servant, commits theft in respect of any property in the possession of his master or employer), 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention), and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against Sanju and her two unidentified accomplices at Kharar (city) police station.

It is the second such case reported in the district.

Advertisement

Earlier this month, two helps of a Phase-3B1 resident drugged his wife and made off with cash and jewellery.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 13-12-2022 at 04:07:38 am
Next Story

Woman dies 9 days after being hit on the head by grandson

Decision 2022 | Our election coverage from Gujarat and Himachal, stay updated
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Dec 12: Latest News
Advertisement
close