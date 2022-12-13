Help ‘drugs’ employers, makes off with cash and jewellery

A House help allegedly drugged her employers and made off with cash and jewellery in Kharar’s Sunny Enclave area on the intervening night of December 10 and 11.

The complainant in the case, Ashpreet Kaur, stated to the police that she lives in Sector 117 of Kharar while her parents along with her brother live in Sunny Enclave.

She told the police that her brother Jaskaran Singh had called her on the afternoon of December 11 and told her that their help Sanju had drugged them and made off with cash and jewellery from their house. Jaskaran Singh runs a jewellery shop in Phase XI, Mohali.

The complainat alleged that their help along with her other accomplices had carried out theft at their house.

The family members of the complainant, including her brother and parents, were admitted to Phase-VI Civil Hospital.

Acting on the complaint, the police registered a case under sections 328 (causing hurt by means of poison),381 (whoever, being a clerk or servant, or being employed in the capacity of a clerk or servant, commits theft in respect of any property in the possession of his master or employer), 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention), and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against Sanju and her two unidentified accomplices at Kharar (city) police station.

It is the second such case reported in the district.

Earlier this month, two helps of a Phase-3B1 resident drugged his wife and made off with cash and jewellery.