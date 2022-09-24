scorecardresearch
Friday, Sep 23, 2022

Health dept launches project for adoption of TB patients

Civil Surgeon Kaur, while elaborating on the programme on Friday, said, "The Centre has a target of eliminating tuberculosis by 2025."

"The goal is to reduce stigma around TB, which can only be accomplished with community support, better care, and adoption of patients."

Mohali Civil Surgeon Dr Adarshpal Kaur and district tuberculosis (TB) officer Dr Navdeep Singh on Friday have appealed to residents, business establishments as well as non-government organisations in the district to adopt TB patients through a new government programme — Nikshay Mitra.

Civil Surgeon Kaur, while elaborating on the programme on Friday, said, "The Centre has a target of eliminating tuberculosis by 2025. Under the recently launched program, any person, any elected representative, employee of government or non-government organisations, any corporation or company can adopt tuberculosis patients and take care of their nutritional and medical requirements. Anyone in the district can register on a digital portal http://www.nikshay.in that the government has developed through a public-private partnership. The goal is to reduce stigma around TB, which can only be accomplished with community support, better care, and adoption of patients."

