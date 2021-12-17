Haryana man booked for ‘sexually harassing’ woman on pretext of getting a loan

Lalru police on Friday booked a Haryana resident for allegedly sexually harassing a woman on the pretext of getting her loan approved. The accused has not been arrested yet.

According to the police, the accused was identified as one Vinod Kumar, a resident of Ambala. Investigators said Vinod will be arrested soon.

As per the police, the complainant in the case had told them that her husband had applied for the loan and come in contact with the accused. The complainant alleged that the accused first promised to help her husband to get a loan of Rs 5 lakh but later backtracked.

She further stated to the police that a few days later, the accused had asked her to accompany him to Chandigarh.

“He took me on a bike and told me that my photo was needed for applying for the loan. In Chandigarh, he took me to a hotel and sexually harassed me,” the complainant alleged.

Police have booked Vinod Kumar under sections 354 (sexual harassment), and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).