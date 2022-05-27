Gulzarinder Chahal elected as new Punjab Cricket Association president

Former cricketer and actor, Gulzarinder Singh Chahal, was on Thursday elected unopposed as the new Punjab Cricket Association president at the Annual General Meeting of the cricket association held at IS Bindra Cricket Stadium, Mohali.

Chahal’s election comes weeks after businessman and Padma Shri, Rajinder Gupta, had resigned from the post.

Chahal, who was the member of the India’s junior world cup winning cricket team in the past, has played for U-16 and U-19 Punjab teams and was also part of Inter-Zonal tournaments and played for Rest Of India.

Apart from Chahal, Dilsher Khanna was elected as the honorary secretary of the association. An alumni of Doon School and Delhi University, Khanna is also a qualified pilot.

Surjit Rai was elected as the honorary joint secretary of the association, while Rakesh Walia was elected as the honorary treasurer of the association. Gagan Khanna was elected as the vice president of PCA. Rishi Pahwa, Binwan Singh Behgal, Sandeep Singh, Gauravdeep Singh Dhaliwal, Sahebjit Sehmy, Arvind Abrol, Akash Rathour, Vikram Sidhu and Daksh Prem Azad were elected as members of the Apex council.

On Thursday, Chahal felicitated Sanjeev Arora and former Indian player Harbhajan Singh during the meeting.

“Our focus will be to provide atransparent administration and develop cricket related infrastructure all across Punjab. We will also aim to start a Punjab league and include corporate league and school/college level leagues. We will aim to make Punjab one of the top teams in all formats,” said Chahal.