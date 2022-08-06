Graft case: Vigilance Bureau files chargesheet against former Punjab minister Sadhu Dharamsot

Updated: August 6, 2022 2:24:31 pm
The Vigilance Bureau on Saturday filed a chargesheet against former Punjab cabinet minister Sadhu Singh Dharamsot, former Mohali district forest officer (DFO) Guramanpreet Singh and another accused Kamaljeet Singh in a graft case.
Dharamsot was a cabinet minister in the Captain Amarinder Singh government. The chargesheet was filed in the court of additional district and sessions judge Sandeep Kumar Singla.
The FIR in the case was registered on June 7 following which Dharamsot was arrested by the vigilance bureau along with his middleman Kamaljeet. It was alleged in the FIR that during Dharamsot’s tenure many irregularities were detected in awarding contracts for cutting forest trees in the state.
The investigation agency filed the chargesheet under sections 7, 7A (public servant taking illegal gratification), 13(1)(A), 13(2) (criminal misconduct by public servant) of the Prevention of Corruption Act and 120B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code against the three accused.
Subscriber Only Stories
The agency had also named another cabinet minister Sangat Singh Gilzian in the case and arrested his nephew Daljit Singh. Gilzian was the state forest minister in Charanjit Singh Channi’s cabinet.
The arrest of Dharamsot, a five-time former Congress MLA from the Nabha (SC reserved) Assembly constituency, had come days after the agency had arrested former DFO Guramanpreet Singh after a sting video came to the fore in which he was seen seeking a bribe for the sale of illegal farmhouses in the vicinity of Chandigarh. Sources said the former minister had been arrested based on the inputs from Singh.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest SAS Nagar (Mohali) News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
When Tabu was confronted about Nagarjuna dating rumours by Karan Johar, said she cannot put a label, gave him a 9 on 'sex appeal'
Kareena Kapoor reacts to box office failure of Ranbir Kapoor's Shamshera: 'Some people are very attached to their film'
So how did the German leader come to be what he became?
The RSS's relationship with the national flagPremium
Why India needs to stop taking part in Commonwealth Games
Rajesh Khanna-Hrishikesh Mukherjee's Bawarchi caters to the biggest fantasy of Indian audience
LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package
Latest News
Dhanush is officially a part of The Gray Man sequel, announces his return as Avik San. Watch
Resettling refugees in Rwanda: A look at UK’s controversial policy
Graft case: Vigilance Bureau files chargesheet against former Punjab minister Sadhu Dharamsot
Graft case: Vigilance Bureau files chargesheet against former Punjab minister Sadhu Dharamsot
Why Ranveer Singh’s nudes are anything but erotic
Delhi liquor policy row: Former excise commissioner, Sisodia aide among officers suspended by L-G
Art Street: In Dongri, an artwork paying homage to social worker Laxmibai Mali
Here’s where UK’s Liz Truss, Rishi Sunak stand on issues from taxes to China
With surge in July, US recovers the jobs lost in the pandemic
Varanasi court acquits BSP MP in rape case, accused to remain in jail in abetment of suicide case
Commonwealth Games: Four medalists in Indian weightlifting team given grand welcome at Punjab airport
In a house race with big names, two women with local ties rise