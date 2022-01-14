‘Going door-to-door is an effective way of meeting voters’

The Election Commission’s rule banning rallies and roadshows and confining candidates canvassing for the upcoming Assembly polls only to door-to-door campaigning has come as a boon with many candidates terming the move to be an ‘effective way to reach out to voters’.

The candidates said that the door-to-door campaigning as a method to reach out to voters directly was ‘difficult’ exercise as Mohali as a constituency was vast and it was a task to cover every house. But all of them agreed with the fact that the method had its own perks.

SAD’s Kharar candidate, Ranjeet Singh Gill, said that he found the door-to-door campaigning as very ‘effective’.

“It is a chance to connect with the people directly. I love campaigning door-to-door as it gives me a chance to meet hundreds of people of my constituency. It has its shortcomings also, as a candidate most likely would not be able to cover all houses in his constituency and therefore stands a chance to lose out on votes,” he said.

AAP’s Mohali candidate, Kulwant Singh, agreed that the method of canvassing was effective and difficult at the same time.

“It has its pros and cons. But we have to adapt to it as it is also effective to contain the spread of Covid-19,” he added.

The ECI shall review its guidelines after January 15. Until then, the candidates can do only door-to-door campaigning.