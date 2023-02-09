GMADA to e-auction 77 properties in Mohali

The Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA) Wednesday said it will conduct an e-auction of 77 properties of different projects/sectors, in Mohali.

The Punjab Housing and Urban Development (H&UD) Minister Aman Arora said that the e-auction will commence on February 17 at 9am and will conclude on March 6 at 1pm. The total reserve price of all the properties offered in the e-auction stands at around Rs 2,100 crore.

On the directions of Aman Arora, GMADA has released an email helpdesk@gmada.gov.in to smoothen the process and help the bidders in case they have any query or face any problem in placing the bids.

Arora said that GMADA has offered a mix bag of properties including six group housing sites, one school site, one hotel site, one nursing home site, nine IT industrial plots, two commercial chunk sites and around 57 SCOs and booths. These sites are situated in Aerocity, Sector 83 Alpha, Sector 66 Beta, IT City Sector 101 Alpha and other locations.

The procedure to register in the bidding process, payment schedule, size of sites, location etc., will be uploaded on the portal. The bidders will have to place bids up and above the reserve price fixed for a particular site. There would be no bar on the number of bids to be placed and bidders could revise their bids multiple times, Arora said.

The authority will allot the sites to successful bidders on receiving 10 per cent payment of the final bidding price and possession of sites would be handed over as per terms and conditions of the auction policy, he added.