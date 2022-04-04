GMADA to develop ‘Urban Forest’ on 35 acres of land

To develop green belts in the city on the lines of Chandigarh, the Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA) is going to develop ‘Urban Forest’ in Sector 97. The forest will be developed in an area of around 35 acres.

The ‘Urban Forest’ will be developed in the reserved green belt in Sector 97. It will be the biggest forest area developed in the city so far by GMADA. Earlier, parks were developed in all the phases but there was no dedicated forest cover in the city like the ones that exist in neighbouring Chandigarh.

“Yes, this project is to develop a dedicated forest area in the city. We have already issued tenders for the same. We shall hire a private firm to maintain the area for three years. The entire area shall be developed in around 18 months,” said an officer associated with the project.

The officer said that the project would cost around Rs 32 crore and would have a number of varieties of trees, including medicinal and fruits. After inviting the tenders, the GMADA will hold a pre-bid meeting on April 11 at its headquarters in Phase VIII, PUDA Bhawan.

Due to development in the last few years, the city has lost a considerable green belt area. Though GMADA tried its best to increase the area by developing the green belts in the parks, in many parking spaces across the city, the trees were cut long back and the tree plantation was not significant.

“The forest area shall be developed in the area where new sectors are coming up. The parks had already been made but there was no dedicated green belt or the forest areas. It is first-of-its-kind project the GMADA has undertaken in the city so far,” the officer said.