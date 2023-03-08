GMADA rakes in its highest ever sum from e-auction of properties — Rs 1,935 crore

The e-auction of various properties under Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA) has fetched around Rs 1935.88 crore, the highest such income till date, officials said on Tuesday.

The e-auction of GMADA properties started on February 17 and wrapped up late on Monday evening.

As per details, the properties auctioned included group housing sites, commercial chunks, a nursing home, IT industrial plots, SCOs and booths situated in different projects of GMADA, such as IT City, Aerocity and other sectors of SAS Nagar.

On Tuesday, Punjab Housing and Urban Development Minister Aman Arora termed the e-auction as ‘super successful’, while also confirming that the amount fetched was the highest ever revenue earned by GMADA in a single such event. Arora congratulated all the successful bidders and said that GMADA would provide every possible help to them in setting up their establishments.

Giving details, the minister said that a total of six group housing sites were available for bidding and all of them found buyers. The highest bid was of Rs 325.59 crore, which was received for group housing site number 7 located in Sector 83 Alpha, IT City. This site is approximately eight acre in size.

Group housing site number 8, which is located in the same area, got the second highest bid and went for Rs 293.49 crore. This site also approximately measures 8 acre.

The minister added that group housing site number 5 of Sector 88, went for Rs 301.21 crore, and group housing site number 4 in the same sector was auctioned for Rs 197.47 crore. Apart from this, Arora said, that for a group housing site of approximately 4.40 acres situated in Sector 66, a successful bid of Rs 211.32 crore was received, with another similar site situated in the same sector fetching Rs 147.72 crore.

Speaking further the minister said that a commercial chunk of Aerocity got a bid of around Rs 203.80 crore and a nursing home site located in Sector 69 was auctioned for Rs 13.94 crore. Apart from above, the authority had offered nine IT industrial plots situated in IT City, all of which were auctioned. Besides 19 SCOs and 38 booths of Sector 69 were also available for bidding, out of which 2 SCOs and 28 booths were also purchased by e-bidders.

The authority is next expected to issue allotment letters to the successful bidders on receiving 10 per cent payment of the final bidding price and 2 percent cess. Possession of the sites will be handed over to the bidders after they further deposit 15 per cent amount of the final bid price.