GMADA gets nod to lay pipeline via Kharar-Chandigarh national highway

The residents of Mohali are likely to get the water supply from Kajauli waterworks as the Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA) has now gotten permission for laying the pipeline in Kharar. The work is expected to be completed by the end of this month.

The pipeline shall connect the Water Treatment Plant (WTP) which is coming up in Singhpura village near Kharar to the main pipeline crossing through the city.

“The water pipeline was laid in the area near New Sunny Enclave but for further work, we would have to dig up a small portion of the Kharar-Chandigarh highway (National Highway). GMADA got the permission from National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) to lay the pipeline and the work shall soon be completed,” a GMADA officer added. The officer further added that with the laying of the portion of the pipeline, the main pipeline shall be connected with the Mohali city and WTP in Singhpura.



The officials said that the much-awaited project shall be completed by the end of this month and the people of Mohali shall start getting five MGD (million gallons per day) water. The city now gets 10 MGD water from Kajauli waterworks and around 10 MGD water supply from the 76 tube wells installed in the city. At present, the city has a demand for around 32 MGD of drinking water and in summers the demand goes up.

The water supply remained a major election issue in Mohali and was raised by former mayor Kulwant Singh and current MLA Balbir Singh Sidhu during the campaigns in MC elections and assembly elections respectively.