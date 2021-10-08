GMADA deliberately delaying issuance of Letter of Intents: farmers

The farmers whose lands were acquired by Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA) for the upcoming Aerotropolis project, demanded the issuance of Letters of Intent (LoI) and threatened to start an agitation if the authorities fail to do so within a week. The GMADA is to acquire 1,700 acres of land for developing the Aerotropolis project.

Makhan Singh, one of the farmers, told The Indian Express that the GMADA had announced their housing projects in January this year and the farmers had applied for the LoIs in stipulated time. He alleged that the GMADA failed to issue the LoIs in a deliberate effort to delay the process.

Makhan Singh also said that for the past eight months, the farmers have been waiting for LoIs but were harassed at the GMADA office. “We made several rounds of the GMADA office but to no avail, there are some officials who want to benefit from some private builders. The officials are yet to issue LoIs even to the farmers whose lands were acquired for commercial projects in Aerocity eleven years ago” said Makhan.

According to him, if the LoIs are not issued, the GMADA’s projects will be delayed and the private builders who have begun developing their projects near Aerocity and Aerotropolis will benefit from it. He added that the farmers have decided to not give possession of their land to GMADA if the LoIs were not issued on time.