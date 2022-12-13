scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Dec 13, 2022

GMADA cracks whip, realises Rs 35-crore dues in four months

The development body has also started issuing notices to builders and allottees of various flats to realise pending dues

GMADA, mohali news, indian expressThe Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA) has started cracking the whip against defaulters. (File)

The Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA) has started cracking the whip against defaulters and in the last four months realised at least Rs 35 crore as maintenance charges, external development charges and processing fees for passing building plans that had been outstanding.

The development body has also started issuing notices to builders and allottees of various flats in the last one-and-a-half-months to realise pending dues.

An official of of the development body on Monday confirmed to The Indian Express that the exercise of issuing notices was focused primarily on clearing pendency of dues, which at present was around Rs 200 crore.

The officer added that in the last four months, GMADA had recovered around Rs 35 crore from defaulters.

Also Read |GMADA to issue notices to collect unpaid maintenance charges

“A major part of our outstanding dues is to be realised from various builders. We have also asked allottees of various projects within out jurisdiction to deposit their dues,” the official added.

The official further stated that there are hundreds of allottees of various projects under the development body’s jurisdiction who are yet to pay their installments, maintenance and external development charges.

The development body has also decided to act tough on illegal colonies, which had come up in areas under its jurisdiction. The official said that in the coming days, GMADA shall initiate another drive to recover dues from builders who had not yet registered their colonies with the development body.

First published on: 13-12-2022 at 08:32:29 am
BJP’s bane, a former ally consolidates Jat votes in Rajasthan

