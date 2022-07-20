Gangster vandalised property of hotel owner who refused to pay extortion

July 20, 2022 12:21:00 am
Mohali police on Tuesday said that Haryana-based gangster Ankit Rana, the kingpin of the extortion racket being operated in Zirakpur, had earlier vandalised the property of a hotel owner. A case regarding the same had also been filed.
“There is an instance in the past when Ankit Rana allegedly vandalised the property of a hotel owner who had refused to pay extortion money to him. The hotelier later had approached the police and filed a complaint,” a source in the police said.
On Sunday, police had nabbed three members of Rana’s gang, who were holed up at a Zirakpur-based hotel, after a brief encounter. Rana, however, then had managed to escape the police net.
Sources in the police said that Ankit Rana was in touch with a jailed gangster and was extorting money for the past two years from hotel owners.
A police officer, requesting anonymity, said that the men arrested on Sunday night have so far told their interrogators they had come to Zirakpur to collect extortion money from a hotel owner and were staying at Hotel Relax Inn. It is there that the police team cornered them and asked them to surrender, leading to Sunday night’s shootout.
