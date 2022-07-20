scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, July 19, 2022

Gangster vandalised property of hotel owner who refused to pay extortion

On Sunday, police had nabbed three members of Ankit Rana's gang, who were holed up at a Zirakpur-based hotel, after a brief encounter.

By: Express News Service | Mohali |
July 20, 2022 12:21:00 am
Sources in the police said that Ankit Rana was in touch with a jailed gangster and was extorting money for the past two years from hotel owners.

Mohali police on Tuesday said that Haryana-based gangster Ankit Rana, the kingpin of the extortion racket being operated in Zirakpur, had earlier vandalised the property of a hotel owner. A case regarding the same had also been filed.

“There is an instance in the past when Ankit Rana allegedly vandalised the property of a hotel owner who had refused to pay extortion money to him. The hotelier later had approached the police and filed a complaint,” a source in the police said.

On Sunday, police had nabbed three members of Rana’s gang, who were holed up at a Zirakpur-based hotel, after a brief encounter. Rana, however, then had managed to escape the police net.

Sources in the police said that Ankit Rana was in touch with a jailed gangster and was extorting money for the past two years from hotel owners.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
How Twitter became the new medium for diplomacyPremium
How Twitter became the new medium for diplomacy
UPSC Key-July 19, 2022: Why you should read ‘Right to MSP’ or ‘Dependency...Premium
UPSC Key-July 19, 2022: Why you should read ‘Right to MSP’ or ‘Dependency...
Cinderella’s father: Unpaid leave, long absence from office, facing...Premium
Cinderella’s father: Unpaid leave, long absence from office, facing...
Covid-19 update: Why precaution dose coverage is low in DelhiPremium
Covid-19 update: Why precaution dose coverage is low in Delhi

A police officer, requesting anonymity, said that the men arrested on Sunday night have so far told their interrogators they had come to Zirakpur to collect extortion money from a hotel owner and were staying at Hotel Relax Inn. It is there that the police team cornered them and asked them to surrender, leading to Sunday night’s shootout.

Special offer For your UPSC prep, a special sale on our ePaper. Do not miss out!

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest SAS Nagar (Mohali) News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
What's behind the record-breaking heatwave in Europe?
Explained

What's behind the record-breaking heatwave in Europe?

With eye on patch-up, Shinde Sena rebels spare Uddhav, gun for Pawar

With eye on patch-up, Shinde Sena rebels spare Uddhav, gun for Pawar

Why there is no reason to panic over the rupee
Opinion

Why there is no reason to panic over the rupee

Who is still standing in the race to be the next UK PM?
Explained

Who is still standing in the race to be the next UK PM?

Why you should read ‘Right to MSP’ for UPSC CSE
UPSC Key

Why you should read ‘Right to MSP’ for UPSC CSE

Premium
Judge sets October trial for Musk-Twitter takeover dispute

Judge sets October trial for Musk-Twitter takeover dispute

Tej Pratap threatens to release videos of abuse suffered in marriage

Tej Pratap threatens to release videos of abuse suffered in marriage

ED summons Sanjay Raut again

ED summons Sanjay Raut again

Lalit, Sushmita and us: It's time to change the standard love story
Opinion

Lalit, Sushmita and us: It's time to change the standard love story

Premium
ED arrests former Mumbai Police Commissioner Sanjay Pandey
NSE co-location scam

ED arrests former Mumbai Police Commissioner Sanjay Pandey

She had to borrow mother's stole, says father of Kerala girl forced to remove innerwear

She had to borrow mother's stole, says father of Kerala girl forced to remove innerwear

How Chief Ministers' foreign trips are cleared, and by whom
Explained

How Chief Ministers' foreign trips are cleared, and by whom

Premium

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 19: Latest News
Advertisement