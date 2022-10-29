Gangster Dilpreet Baba’s aide arrested in Mohali; pistols, cartridges recovered

Mohali police arrested a notorious criminal and an aide of gangster Dilpreet Singh Baba and recovered five pistols, 15 live cartridges and a car. Police officials said that the interrogation of the accused revealed that they were planning to attack some members of their rival gang. The arrested man was identified as Paramjit Singh Pamma, a resident of Bijo village in Hoshiarpur district. He was arrested from near Bhuru Chowk.

Police recovered five pistols of .30 and .32 bore and 15 live cartridges of .32 bore. Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Vivek Sheel Soni said that Pamma was booked in 18 criminal cases which included armed robbery, drug smuggling and cases under the Arms Act.

“We have identified the gang which these people wanted to target. We are investigating further and with this arrest, we have busted the module this gang,” the SSP added. Stating further, the SSP said the pistols were made locally and they are probing the source of the weapons.

Baba was involved in shooting Punjabi singer Parmish Verma in April 2018. He is also a close aide of the Bambiha gang which is a rival of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. The Bishnoi gang is involved in the murder of Punjabi singer turned politician Sidhu Moosewala. After the singer’s death, the Bambiha gang had vowed to avenge the killing of Moosewala.