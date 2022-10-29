scorecardresearch
Friday, Oct 28, 2022

Gangster Dilpreet Baba’s aide arrested in Mohali; pistols, cartridges recovered

Police recovered five pistols of .30 and .32 bore and 15 live cartridges of .32 bore. Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Vivek Sheel Soni said that Pamma was booked in 18 criminal cases which included armed robbery, drug smuggling and cases under the Arms Act.

Baba was involved in shooting Punjabi singer Parmish Verma in April 2018. He is also a close aide of the Bambiha gang which is a rival of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. (Representational/File)

Mohali police arrested a notorious criminal and an aide of gangster Dilpreet Singh Baba and recovered five pistols, 15 live cartridges and a car. Police officials said that the interrogation of the accused revealed that they were planning to attack some members of their rival gang. The arrested man was identified as Paramjit Singh Pamma, a resident of Bijo village in Hoshiarpur district. He was arrested from near Bhuru Chowk.

Police recovered five pistols of .30 and .32 bore and 15 live cartridges of .32 bore. Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Vivek Sheel Soni said that Pamma was booked in 18 criminal cases which included armed robbery, drug smuggling and cases under the Arms Act.

“We have identified the gang which these people wanted to target. We are investigating further and with this arrest, we have busted the module this gang,” the SSP added. Stating further, the SSP said the pistols were made locally and they are probing the source of the weapons.

Baba was involved in shooting Punjabi singer Parmish Verma in April 2018. He is also a close aide of the Bambiha gang which is a rival of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. The Bishnoi gang is involved in the murder of Punjabi singer turned politician Sidhu Moosewala. After the singer’s death, the Bambiha gang had vowed to avenge the killing of Moosewala.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-October 28, 2022: Why you should read ‘Hunger and Nutrition’ or ...Premium
UPSC Key-October 28, 2022: Why you should read ‘Hunger and Nutrition’ or ...
‘Journeys of Clay and Fire’, a ceramic exhibition, brings tra...Premium
‘Journeys of Clay and Fire’, a ceramic exhibition, brings tra...
Karnataka: Banking on probability technique, cops trace police exam cheatsPremium
Karnataka: Banking on probability technique, cops trace police exam cheats
Why bad results for Alphabet and Microsoft is bad news for India’s ...Premium
Why bad results for Alphabet and Microsoft is bad news for India’s ...

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 29-10-2022 at 05:11:20 am
Next Story

Chandigarh Municipal Corporation: AAP, Congress protest as nine new nominated councillors take oath

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Oct 28: Latest News
Advertisement