Gangster booked for making extortion call to Mohali businessman

Mohali police on Friday booked gangster Sandeep alias Kala Jatheri for allegedly making an extortion call to a city-based businessman. Kala Jatheri is a notorious criminal and is wanted by the Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, and Delhi police for extortion, murder, and attempt to murder cases registered against him.

Police said that after the registration of the fresh case, the district police will initiate the process to bring Jatheri on production warrants.

The complainant in the latest case, Kudratdeep Singh, has stated to the police that he operated a brick kiln and was an agriculturist and had received a call on October 8.

The complainant told the police that the caller had introduced himself as Kala Jatheri and asked him to cough up Rs 1 crore, failing to do which might lead to dire consequences.

“He threatened me and asked me not to inform the police. The caller asked me to either give him money or face the consequences,” the complainant alleged.

Acting on the complaint, the district police booked Kala Jatheri under sections 506 (criminal intimidation) and 387 (whoever, in order to the committing of extortion, puts or attempts to put any person in fear of death or of grievous hurt to that person or to any other) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Phase VIII police station.

Kala Jatheri is a notorious criminal and was arrested by Delhi police in July this year. Jatheri is known to be a close aide of another Punjab-based gangster, Lawrence Bishnoi.

Jatheri and his gang are active in National Capital Region (NCR) and are involved in murder, attempt to murder cases, and are also known to be involved in incidents of property grabbing.