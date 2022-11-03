Gang making fake RCs busted, four arrested

Mohali police busted a gang of four involved in making fake vehicle registration certificates (RC) and recovered 32 fake RCs Wednesday.

Mohali Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Vivek Sheel Soni said that two of the accused Hira Singh and Harish Singh Mehra were arrested by the Zirakpur police and 14 fake RCs were recovered from Hira Singh and five from Harish.

According to the SSP, during the course of the investigation, Surinder Singh alias Sindhu was also arrested from Rajasthan on October 24 and seven fake registration certificates were recovered from him. On October 26, the fourth accused Lakhwinder Singh Noni Bansal was arrested also from Rajasthan. Police recovered a laptop, a CPU, an Epson colored printer as well as six empty RCs from the accused.

“Efforts are being made to arrest the other accused involved in the gang. We are investigating how many fake RCs were made by the accused and for which states,” the SSP said.

The case came to light after the registration of an FIR on October 21 under Sections 420 (cheating), 465 (forgery), 467 (forgery of valuable security), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating), 471 (using genuine a fake document) and 120 B (criminal conspiracy) of the IPC and Sections 25-54-59 of the Arms Act at Zirakpur police station against six persons.