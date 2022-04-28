Gang involved in thefts of luxury vehicle busted, 4 held

Mohali police on Wednesday said that they had arrested four members of a gang and claimed to have recovered a bunch of luxury vehicles from their possession.

Police said they had also recovered a .32 bore pistol and four live cartridges and a bunch of carsfrom the possession of the accused, including an i20 carjacked from Sohana.

The police said they had recovered two Toyota Fortuner SUVs, one Hyundai i20 car, two Maruti Swift cars, one Chevrolet Cruze car, one Mahindra Bolero, one Toyota Etios, one Maruti Breeza, and one Hyundai Creta.

According to investigators, the accused were involved in preparation of fake documents for the stolen vehicles and the police had also recovered printers, and sheets used to make Registration Certificates (RCs) from the possession of the suspects. Police said that with the arrest of the four men, they had solved the car snatching reported on April 13 from Sohana, in which a Hyundai i20 car was stolen.

Mohali Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Vivek Sheel Soni, said that a police team — led by Inspector Shiv Kumar — work in a radius of 500 kilometres and took help of CCTV cameras as well as human intelligence to arrest the four accused.

Those arrested were identified as Rachpal Singh alias Lali (28), Love Preet Singh alias Kang (24), Mandeep Singh alias Rinku (32), and Jagdeep Singh alias Jagga (26). All the accused belong to Tarn Taran district.

The SSP further said Rachpal Singh Lali had previously been booked in a theft case in Amargarh district of Sangrur, Love Preet had been booked in a theft and assault case in Tarn Taran while Mandeep Singh Rinku had been booked in an assault case at Khalra police station of Tarn Taran.