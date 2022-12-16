scorecardresearch
Friday, Dec 16, 2022

Gambling racket busted in Mohali

According to police, the people who fell into the trap are either daily wage labourers or factory workers

The gambling racket was running since a long time and the accused was also involved in other cases (Representational image-source: Pixabay)
Derabassi police Friday busted a gambling racket in Punjab’s Mohali and arrested six persons. The police recovered cash of over Rs 40,000 during the raid.

The police identified the arrested as Sunil Kumar, Gaurav Kumar, Sanjay Kumar, Vinay, Satish Kumar, and Gurpreet Singh who were apprehended near Nagla Road in Handesra by a police team led by Inspector Shivdeep Singh Brar, the Station House Officer (SHO) of Handesra.

Derabassi Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Darpan Ahluwalia said that Sunil Kumar, a resident of Sector 38 (West) Chandigarh, was the kingpin of the racket. She added that he had been booked in four cases of gambling in the past.

“He is a Class 10 pass, worked as a factory worker initially, and has been running the racket for a long time. The people who fell into the trap are either daily wage labourers or factory workers,” the ASP told The Indian Express.

