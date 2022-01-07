From Jan 10, PGI to run physical OPDs through appointment system

To prevent exposure of patients with comorbidities to Covid-19, PGI has decided to run physical OPDs through an appointment system from January 10 onwards.

The institute currently attends to around 8,000 patients in OPDs daily and has a daily footfall of more than 20,000 people.

Overcrowding carries the risk of Covid-19 outbreaks amongst patients, attendants and healthcare workers in OPD areas of the institute.

Hence, it has been decided that teleconsultation will be used as the first point of contact between patients and doctors, as a way of prevention.

Any patients requiring further evaluation and examination will then be called to the OPD by scheduling appointments.

The above protocols will be followed in all OPDs of PGI namely New OPD, Advanced Eye Centre, Advanced Cardiac Centre, Advanced Pediatrics Centre, Drug Deaddiction Treatment Centre (DDTC) and Oral Health Sciences Centre (Dental OPD).

Timing of Registration: 8 to 9:30 am

The institute has advised the general public to come to OPDs with prior appointments and ensure that only one attendant accompanies a given patient to the OPDs. It was said that this is vital to prevent the further spread of Covid-19 in the community.

All patients who have already been given appointments for various elective procedures/surgeries are requested to re-confirm the dates with their respective departments/consultants before arriving at the hospital.