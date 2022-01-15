Four-cornered contest in 3 seats of Mohali district

Considered the VIP district of the state, Mohali consists of three Assembly constituencies — Mohali, Kharar and Derabassi. The district falls in the ‘poadh’ area of the state from where Chief Minister Charanjeet Singh Channi hails. The CM resides at Kharar. His native village Bhajauli too falls in the constituency.

Mohali and Derabassi were made an Assembly constituency in 2012 during delimitation. Kharar and Mohali are considered strongholds of Congress while Derabassi is a SAD bastion.

However, a four-cornered contest is on the cards this time with the BJP and AAP too in the fray. The district is facing issues ranging from illegal sand mining, illegal colonies, immigration frauds to unemployment.

A quick look at the three Assembly segments in the district.

Mohali

SITTING MLA

Balbir Singh Sidhu

2012- Balbir Singh Sidhu

CANDIDATES

Only AAP has declared the candidate so far. The party has fielded former mayor Kulwant Singh who is into real estate business.

Sidhu is the frontrunner for the Congress ticket while the SAD is still struggling to find a candidate.

The BJP too has decided to contesting this time but the party is yet to declare the candidate.

Issues

Lack of basic infrastructure in the city is the main issue. The other issues include the lack of bigger industrial projects. The city has also become a hub of illegal immigration firms.

KHARAR

SITTING MLA

Kanwar Sandhu

2012—Jagmohan Kang

2007—Balbir Singh Sidhu

2002—Bir Davinder Singh

CANDIDATES

SAD and AAP have declared their candidates while Congress and BJP are yet to announce the candidates.

The SAD has again fielded realtor Ranjeet Singh Gill.

He came third in 2017. AAP has fielded Anmol Gagan Mann, who is a singer-turned

politician .

Issues

The constituency remained in the news for illegal sad mining in its Majri and Mullanpur Garibdas blocks.

Despite the issue being raised at many platforms, it could not be resolved.

The local residents have alleged many times that some politicians and high-ups are involved in illegal sand mining. The constituency which could be developed as a tourist spot has also failed to make a mark.

DERABASSI

SITTING MLA

N K Sharma

2012-N K Sharma

CANDIDATES

The SAD has again reposed its faith in N K Sharma and declared him the party candidate. AAP has fielded former truck union president Kuljeet Singh Randhawa. The Congress and BJP are yet to announce their candidates.