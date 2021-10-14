Four cops suspended for ‘indiscipline’ at Punjab Chief Minister’s son’s reception

Four police personnel, including an inspector rank officer, were suspended for “indiscipline” during the reception of Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi’s son on Wednesday.

In an inquiry conducted by DySP Gurcharan Singh, it was said that during the reception of Channi’s son Navjit Singh, on October 9, Head Constables Jaskaran Singh and Darshan Singh, and Constable Satbir Singh were deputed at the Arista Hotel where the event was to be held.

The report said the three entered the venue under influence of liquor. It further said Inspector Sukhbir Singh, in-charge of CIA staff, was deputed at entry point of the main venue and due to his negligence three police personnel managed to enter under the influence of liquor. “The personnel were members of a disciplined force but had entered the venue drunk. They have been placed under suspension and a disciplinary action will be taken after inquiry,” the report said. Inspector Sukhbir Singh was also placed under suspension and sent to Police Lines.

A senior police officer said, a departmental inquiry will be conducted by SP Sartaj Singh Chahal.

The report of ADGP Intelligence, found many lapses in the CM’s security. The report found that the police personnel posted at the metal detector doors had become so relaxed that many of them left their points to have dinner, while several uniformed police personnel were seen drinking.