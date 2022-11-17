Four, including driver, arrested for robbing Ludhiana jeweller

Lalru police arrested four people for allegedly robbing a Ludhiana-based jeweller of cash and gold on Wednesday. Those arrested were identified as Gurwinder Singh Gindu, Prince Kumar, Satpal Singh Pali and Nishan Singh. Gindu was the driver of the complainant Arun Kumar, a Ludhiana-based jeweller.

Police recovered Rs 8 lakh and gold ornaments from the accused. Gindu had colluded with the others to carry out the robbery. Dera Bassi Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Darpan Ahluwalia said that Arun Kumar had lodged a complaint with the Lalru police stating that he was returning from Shimla in his car with his driver after delivering ornaments to one of his clients and carrying Rs 8 lakh.

Arun said in his complaint that they crossed the Dappar toll plaza at around 11.30 pm on Tuesday and he noticed that three men on a bike were following him and he felt that the men could rob him.

“We crossed the bus stop at Sirsini village, my driver Gindu stopped the car saying that he wanted to answer nature’s call. The three men also reached there. I was in the car when one of the three men hit the window with an iron rod. As I came out of the car they took away my bag,” Arun said.

He also alleged that his driver Gindu, who was present at the spot, also left, which made him suspicious.

ASP Ahluwalia said that a team led by Lalru Station House Officer (SHO) Akashdeep Singh traced all the accused involved in the crime within 24 hours. She said that Rs 8 lakh, 11 gold lockets, six gold rings and a 3.5 tola earring were also recovered.

A case under Sections 392 (robbery) 506 (criminal intimidation) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered at Lalru police station against the accused.