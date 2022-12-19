Four armed men snatch car in Mohali’s Sec 70 at gunpoint

Four armed men snatched a car in Sector 70 early Sunday morning at gunpoint. It is the fifth carjacking in the district in a span of one month.

According to the police, the incident occurred between 2 am and 3 am on Sunday. Complainant Jass Vishwas, a resident of Sector 56, Chandigarh, works in a call centre in Industrial Area Phase VIII-B.

A police officer told The Indian Express that Vishwas was off on Saturday but he had come to meet one of his friends and at the time of the incident, he was in the car with her woman friend and had parked his car on the slip road near Sector 70 market.

“Vishwas and his friend were both in the car. He told us that four men in a car arrived there and knocked at the windowpane. Vishwas opened the door and the men pulled him out of the vehicle,” the officer said.

The officer added that the car snatchers had taken Vishwas’s woman friend with them to some distance and then abandoned her. Vishwas alleged that the snatchers were also carrying a weapon with them.

Police, however, were verifying whether any gunshot was fired. The Matour Station House Officer (SHO), Inspector Gabbar Singh, was not available for comment. The police registered a case under relevant sections of the Arms Act and the Indian Penal Code.

Two men on bike steal woman purse from car

Two bike-borne men stole the purse of a woman at Derabassi who was coming to Chandigarh on Sunday afternoon.

The complainant in the case, Kartika Sood, told the police that she was coming to Chandigarh from Delhi and when they reached near Hela Factory at Derabassi, two men on a bike told them their car’s oil was leaking. “We stopped the car and while my husband was checking the car, I was also standing nearby. The same men on the bike stole my bag containing Rs 50,000 in cash,” the complainant told the police.

The Derabassi Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP), Darpan Ahluwalia, told The Indian Express that they have identified the bike and the riders and would soon arrest the culprits.