Former Punjab Police officer convicted for ten years in prison in 29-year-old kidnapping case

A special court of Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday sentenced a former Punjab Police officer to ten years of rigorous imprisonment in a 29-year-old kidnapping and wrongful confinement case. The court also imposed a fine of Rs. 20,000 on the convict, which if not paid will lead to an imprisonment of three months.

Retired sub-inspector Amrik Singh had been held guilty of the offences by the court on Wednesday, with another accused, Wassan Singh, who was a SI at the time of the commission of offence, having passed away during the course of the trial.

The court of special CBI Judge, Harinder Kaur Sidhu, convicted retired sub-inspector (SI) of Punjab Police, Amrik Singh, to ten years in prison under section 364 (kidnapping) and one year under section 342 (wrongful confinement) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Both the imprisonments shall run concurrently.

The court has also ordered to award fair compensation to the complainant in the case.

Earlier, defence counsel, KS Nagra, while requesting leniency for convict, Amrik Singh (65), stated that the convict was suffering from various ailments and was dependent on multiple medications. He further stated that convict, Amrik Singh, requires assistance to perform even his daily chores.

The prosecution, on the other hand, opposed the submission of the defence counsel by submitting that Amrik Singh had been convicted under sections 342, 364 IPC and the offences committed by him were of serious and heinous nature and thus, maximum punishment should be awarded.

After hearing the submissions of the defence and the prosecution, the court observed that the convict carries no previous criminal record or bad antecedents. But at the same time, the offence committed by him was of a serious nature and were grave.

The period spent by the convict during investigation and trial, if any, shall be off set against the term of imprisonment imposed on him as envisaged under Section 428 Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC).

The court further observed that the prosecution contended that the court may award sufficient compensation as the complainant, Chanan Singh, lost his young son in the prime of his youth. The loss of his son has caused mental agony, coupled with the fact that he had to wait almost 30 long years to get justice.

“Considering the contentions of this court deems it appropriate to recommend a case for compensation to the District State Legal Services Authority, requesting for the award of sufficient compensation to the victim Chanan Singh as envisaged under Section 357-A of CrPC and to view the same sympathetically while quantifying the compensation,” the court ordered.

On Amrik Singh’s request for leniency citing poor health condition, the court observed, “As far as the request of Amrik Singh is concerned that he is suffering from various ailments, the concerned jail authorities are directed to provide the convict with proper medical assistance as and when required.”.

The convicts, ASI Amrik Singh along with sub-inspector Wassan Singh (now deceased), on the evening of July 21, 1992, had visited Pheruman village and wrongfully restrained Chanan Singh till July 23, 1992.

The court further observed in the charges, that on the intervening night of July 21/22, 1992, ASI Amrik Singh visited Jalandhar and forcibly picked up Chanan Singh’s son, Gurbinder Singh, and kidnapped him to be murdered/be disposed of later.