Friday, May 27, 2022
Former Punjab health minister Vijay Singla remanded to judicial custody till June 10

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann had sacked Singla for allegedly seeking “one per cent cut in tender allotment and purchase of goods related to the department”.

By: Express News Service | Mohali |
Updated: May 27, 2022 5:08:11 pm
Sacked Punjab Health Minister Vijay Singla being taken to Civil hospital, Mohali, for medical checkup after FIR on Tuesday. (Express Photo by Jasbir Malhi)

Former Punjab Health Minister Vijay Singla, who was sacked on charges of corruption, was on Friday remanded to judicial custody till June 10. Before his appearance in court, Singla said he has full faith in his party and the government. He also said that he had done his duty honestly.

The investigation agency demanded voice samples of the accused to which Singla had consented.

Earlier, the court had sent him to three-day police custody till Friday.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann had sacked Singla for allegedly seeking "one per cent cut in tender allotment and purchase of goods related to the department".

Meanwhile, a Punjab police officer privy with the investigations told The Indian Express that police were examining the bank account details of Singla, and co-accused in the case Pardeep Kumar, since March 20 after he assumed charge as cabinet minister in the government.

Singla is now under the scanner of Enforcement Directorate (ED) too.

Sources in the ED said that ED has got the copy of FIR against Singla so that it can scrutinise it first. ED sources said that as per the preliminary information available to them from the media reports, his case comes under the sections of Prevention of money laundering Act (PMLA) but still they will examine it first.

