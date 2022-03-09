Former Punjab health minister urges PM to give free admission to students back from Ukraine

Former Punjab Health Minister Balbir Singh Sidhu has written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, demanding immediate admission of medical students returning from Ukraine to government and private colleges in India for free.

He said that no fee should be charged from these students who are already suffering from displacement and this should be arranged by the Government of India so that there would be no harm or disruption in their education.

Sidhu said that an estimated 19,000 Indian students were studying in Ukraine. The largest number of international students are Indians. These students study medicine, nursing and engineering. Sidhu further said that the government was taking credit for bringing back the students stranded in Ukraine in the name of Operation Ganga while the students have been saying that they did not receive any help from the Indian embassies and were starving.

“The major concern was that the Government of India was not giving any clear answer regarding the future of these students. Students who were studying in the final year or were studying in the second or third year or who had just got admission and are now returning to India in thousands, and are worried about their future,” Sidhu said in his letter.