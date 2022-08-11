Former Minister Dharamsot used bribe money for election, purchase of teakwood worth `10.5L: VB

Updated: August 11, 2022 5:32:32 am
The bribe money taken by former Punjab minister Sadhu Singh Dharamsot was spent in the 2021 civic body elections in Ludhiana’s Khanna, the Vigilance Bureau (VB) has alleged in its chargesheet against Dharamsot. It also stated that the bribe rates to allow cutting of trees was fixed for the former forest minister and other officials.
The chargesheet said Dharamsot spent Rs 10-11 lakh, at the insistence of his media advisor Kamaljeet Singh, in the elections for Paramjeet Kaur Lalka. Kamaljeet revealed in his statement said that Lalka, a relative of Dharamsot, contested from ward number 29 and the money was spent on liquor, advertisements and transportation. The chargesheet also stated that the money was used to buy teakwood for the former minister’s house.
The money spent in the elections, the chargesheet alleged, was a commission Dharamsot took from contractors who cut Khair trees. The VB said that it had recovered a computer from Kamaljeet Singh’s office and found the details of the money spent in the elections.
The chargesheet said that Lalka would frequently stay at the minister’s official residence in Sector 39, Chandigarh. Sadhu Singh Dharamsot, the Forest Minister during the Captain Amarinder Singh government, was arrested on June 7 in a bribery case.
Subscriber Only Stories
Dharamsot also received Rs 1 crore as bribe from a private contractor named Harminder Singh Hummy between 2017 and 2021, the chargesheet said. Hummy revealed during his interrogation that Dharamsot would receive Rs 500 per Khair tree while the divisional forest officer would get Rs 200, and the range officer and forest guard Rs 100. He said the amount was fixed for the minister and the officials.
Hummy had also told the VB that the trees wouldn’t be cut if the money was not paid to Dharamsot and other officials.
The chargesheet also stated that Hummy also paid Rs. 10.5 lakh to buy MP teakwood from Sahibzada Timber store; the wood was used to build Dharamsot’s new house in Amloh.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest SAS Nagar (Mohali) News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Aamir Khan responds to boycott Laal Singh Chaddha trend: 'If people don't want to see my film, I would...'
Shah Rukh Khan thought Chak De! India was 'worst film', Salman Khan refused to do it: 'I had an issue with climax...'
Azamgarh youth’s family says ATS wrongly arrested him
LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package
Latest News
Lost in 1944, how Naik Chinta Bahadur’s ‘reincarnation’ lives on for this Army battalion
Off public glare, India held first round of talks with NATO, agreed to keep the dialogue going
State-level OBC groups must be included in central list
Explained: Bihar churn in Opposition calculus
Face tech behind Delhi riots arrests: ‘Accused told to match pose’
Nitish’s 6th experiment in 10 years; only constants are CM post, state’s slide: Prashant Kishor
As constitutional office, may not be apt to be part of SC panel on poll freebies: EC
August 11, 1982, Forty Years Ago: French Nuclear Fuel
A legacy of design
Spiders dream like humans when they snooze, study finds
This Ganpati festival, 16 organisations to recycle sludge from idol immersions
Relief on food