Forgery case: Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi sent to 14-day judicial custody by Mohali court

Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi was on Monday sent to judicial custody for 14 days by the district court in Mohali where he was produced in connection with an extortion and forgery case.

Later, Bishnoi was taken to Kharar in the district to be produced in court in a separate case registered by the Kharar police, officers said.

Bishnoi, a notorious gangster accused of several murders including that of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala, was booked by the crime cell of Punjab police under section 25 (taking firearm by force from police or armed forces) of the Arms Act and sections 384 (extortion), 392 (robbery), 465 (forgery), 466 (forging document or electronic record), 467 (forgery of valuable security), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating), 471 (using as genuine a forged document) and 120B (criminal conspiracy) of the IPC and section 12 of the Passport Act. Bishnoi had earlier been arrested by the Punjab Police after his role was allegedly established in carrying out the murder of Moosewala.