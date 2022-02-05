Follow EC rules: Poll observers to parties

Election observers deputed by the Election Commission held a meeting with the representatives of political parties on Friday.

The election observers appealed to political parties to follow instructions and rules of the Election Commission so that the elections could be conducted in a free and fair manner. They asked the representatives of the political parties to get prior approval of the Media Certification and Media Monitoring Committee regarding advertisements / banners / pamphlets etc. They also interacted with the nodal officers of various committees and issued various instructions.

District Election Officer-cum-Deputy Commissioner Isha Kalia, Senior Superintendent of Police Harjeet Singh, Additional Deputy Commissioner Komal Mittal, Assistant Expenditure Supervisor and district level nodal officers of various election-related committees were also present.