Sunday, Sep 11, 2022

‘Flouting NGT guidelines’: Locals threaten protest if paver blocks not removed

The MC had recently installed the paver blocks on the footpath near two parks in the area, where the contractor did not leave any space for the trees. In some areas old paver blocks had also been installed which, the MC had failed to remove.

The residents also said the MC had recently laid a cemented track in one of the parks in the area which also violated the guidelines of the NGT.

The residents of Phase VI, Mohali, threatened to protest if paver blocks installed around trees, recently put up by the civic body, are not removed.

A resident requesting anonymity told The Indian Express that recently, MC installed the blocks without keeping the required one metre distance from trees, as per the directions given by the National Green Tribunal (NGT). He added they also brought the issue to the notice of the area councillor, but, instead of removing the blocks, the contractor kept installing them, making the trees vulnerable to various kind of problems. “If the blocks are not removed, the trees could be dead. This way, the MC would ruin the green belt and lose many mature trees in the area,” another resident added.

An officer of the MC said that they have to check where the contractor installed the paver blocks, and whether the requisite space was left around the tree. The officer said in case this was not followed, they will ask for the paver blocks to be removed. “It is mandatory to leave one meter space around the tree, if a contractor does not do that we can also take an action against him,” the officer added.

When contacted, area councillor NS Sidhu said that he had asked the contractor not to install the blocks around trees and follow the guidelines. “I will go and check the area and get the blocks removed if the contractor installed them,” Sidhu said. Sidhu said that he will get the old blocks removed after inspection.

The residents also said the MC had recently laid a cemented track in one of the parks in the area which also violated the guidelines of the NGT.

First published on: 12-09-2022 at 02:02:28 am
