Five aides of gangster Lakhvir Singh Landa arrested; arms, ammunitions seized

Mohali police on Wednesday arrested five members of a gang headed by Canada-based gangster Lakhvir Singh alias Landa, who has been named as a key conspirator of the May 9 RPG blast at the state intelligence office in the district.

Police said they have recovered seven pistols, seven magazines, one magazine of AK-47 rifle, 45 live cartridges and Rs 3200 in cash from the arrested accused.

Investigators said they their probe was ongoing and the possibility of the arrested men being involved in the RPG attack on Punjab Police’s Intelligence Wing Headquarters could not be ruled out at this stage.

Police said the arrested accused had carried out a recce and were planning to rob a bank in Mohali. The accused, police claimed, were also planning to commit some murders on the directions of Lakhvir.

Mohali Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Vivek Sheel Soni, identified those arrested as Lovejeet Singh, Akashdeep Singh, Gurjant Singh, Parambir Singh and Sunil Kumar alias Bachi.

The SSP said that Lovejeet Singh Is a close aide of Lakhvir Singh and was running an extortion racket across Punjab on his behalf.

Speaking about the crimes committed by the gang, the SSP said that the gang had opened fire in Khalra village in Tarn Taran district last month for demanding extortion. On April 28, the men opened fired in Dayalpura village in Samrala. On May 5 again, the gang had shot a man in Muskabaad village near Samrala.

Prodded about their links to the May 9 RPG attack, the SSP said that the possibility had not been ruled out yet and they were still probing that angle of the case.

Asked whether Lovejeet was in touch with Canada-based Landa, Soni said that though they cannot say anything for certain at this stage, but it does seem possible that the accused was in constant touch with the Canada-based gangster.

The SSP also said that during interrogation, the accused had told the police that the weapons they were using had been provided to them by the contacts of Landa.

Disclosing about the criminal background of the arrested criminals, SSP said that Lovejeet (20) had previously been booked in five cases of extortion robbery and attempt to murder, Akashdeep Singh (21) has two cases of attempt to murder and Arms Act, Gurjant Singh was booked in two cases of attempt to murder and Arms Act, Parambir Singh was also booked in two cases of attempt to murder and Arms Act while Sunil Kumar was booked in five cases of attempt to murder, Arms Act and for drug smuggling.

Police claimed that they have also recovered two SUVs — a Mahindra Bolero and Tata Safari — from the accused.