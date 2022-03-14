Firing outside brewery: Police register case, culprits are yet to be identified

A day after the owner of a brewery alleged firing of gunshots outside his restaurant and an extortion call, Sohana police registered a case of criminal intimidation and extortion under relevant sections of the Arms Act against unidentified persons.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (city 2) Sukhjeet Singh Virk confirmed the case’s registration said that they were yet to identify the culprits. “We shall soon identify the accused and arrest them,” DSP Sukhjeet added.

Amanpreet Singh, the owner of Sector 80 based brewery and restaurant Brew Bros, on Saturday alleged that on March 10, he received a call on his restaurant’s landline number and the caller demanded Rs 40 lakh from them. He alleged that the caller had said that he was a member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

“We did not take the call seriously but the next day at around 11.30 pm, two men on a bike fired gunshots which struck the restaurant’s windows. After that incident, some people came in a car and threatened our staff,” he said.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Harjeet Singh had said that they had initiated a probe into the matter and would take action against the culprits.