Firing outside Mohali microbrewery: Court remands gangster Lawrence Bishnoi to 2 days’ police custody

Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi was produced in a court in Punjab’s Mohali on Saturday in relation to a case where two men had fired at a city microbrewery in March, and was remanded to two days’ police custody.

On March 13, two bike-borne men had fired at Brew Bros, a microbrewery in Sector 80. The police arrested two people in the case and alleged that the firing had taken place after Bishnoi had demanded Rs 40 lakh as extortion money.

Bishnoi, who is a key accused in the murder of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala, was produced in the court under tight security. After December 20, Bishnoi will be taken to Delhi where his voice samples will be recorded in a separate case, a police officer told The Indian Express.

In August, the Mohali police had arrested Ashwani Kumar alias Sarpanch and his accomplice Parshant Hindraw for opening fire outside Brew Bros. The police had said then that both the accused used to scare businessmen by firing outside their homes or offices to get them to cough up extortion money.