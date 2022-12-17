scorecardresearch
Saturday, Dec 17, 2022

Firing outside Mohali microbrewery: Court remands gangster Lawrence Bishnoi to 2 days’ police custody

In March this year, two men had fired at a Mohali microbrewery in Mohali’s Sector 80. The police alleged the firing took place after Bishnoi demanded Rs 40 lakh as extortion money.

Lawrence BishnoiLawrence Bishnoi being taken out of Mohali court. (Express Photo)
Listen to this article
0:00/0:00

Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi was produced in a court in Punjab’s Mohali on Saturday in relation to a case where two men had fired at a city microbrewery in March, and was remanded to two days’ police custody.

On March 13, two bike-borne men had fired at Brew Bros, a microbrewery in Sector 80. The police arrested two people in the case and alleged that the firing had taken place after Bishnoi had demanded Rs 40 lakh as extortion money.

Bishnoi, who is a key accused in the murder of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala, was produced in the court under tight security. After December 20, Bishnoi will be taken to Delhi where his voice samples will be recorded in a separate case, a police officer told The Indian Express.

Also Read |Sidhu Moosewala case: Punjab, NIA officers consult FBI on Goldy extradition

In August, the Mohali police had arrested Ashwani Kumar alias Sarpanch and his accomplice Parshant Hindraw for opening fire outside Brew Bros. The police had said then that both the accused used to scare businessmen by firing outside their homes or offices to get them to cough up extortion money.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Essentials| Weekly news express with MCQs : Acid attacks, Bangladesh...Premium
UPSC Essentials| Weekly news express with MCQs : Acid attacks, Bangladesh...
How ‘Avatar: The Way Of Water’ solved the problem of computer...Premium
How ‘Avatar: The Way Of Water’ solved the problem of computer...
Court vacations: What are arguments for and against judges taking breaks?Premium
Court vacations: What are arguments for and against judges taking breaks?
Delhi Confidential: PM Narendra Modi to attend C R Paatil’s Gujarat...Premium
Delhi Confidential: PM Narendra Modi to attend C R Paatil’s Gujarat...

First published on: 17-12-2022 at 04:33:18 pm
Next Story

Bachchan’s `Angry Young Man’ image celebrated through an exhibition

Health Specials | Doctors and experts tell you what is good for your body, mind and soul
Click Here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Dec 17: Latest News
Advertisement
close