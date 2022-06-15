Fire in grid leaves parts of Mohali powerless

A fire breakout in a power grid in Phase 1, on Tuesday, left many residential as well as industrial areas in the dark for several hours in the scorching heat. Electricity still was not be restored in some areas till the filing the report.

The fire broke out around 4 pm on Tuesday due to oil being heated up. A major fault occurred subsequently, due to which the supply snapped in areas including Phase 5, Phase 4, Phase 3, Phase 1 B2, Mohali village and industrial areas. Superintending Engineer (SE) Ashwini Kumar said that load will be shifted to other lines to restore power in the affected areas. In some areas, water supply was also affected due to non-functional motors.

Meanwhile, the department said in a statement that a power transformer at Phase 1 was damaged due to which supply to Phase 1,2,4,5, Budmajra, Balongi, Sector 56, Sector 57, Sector 39 West… shall also be affected. “Supply to these areas will be provided on rotational basis and power cut has to be imposed till June 16,” the statement said.