Thursday, Sep 08, 2022

F&CC clears work orders of Rs 18 crore

The work orders of Rs 18 crore were passed. The development works include maintenance of public parks, slip road along the old Amartex Chowk, renovation of community centre in Phase 1 and Phase 11, boundary wall of cowshed, construction of bathroom at market of Sector 79 in different wards of the city.

The MC is facing a financial crunch due to non-payment of dues by various departments to the civic body.

The Finance and Contract Committee (F&CC) of Municipal Corporation on Wednesday passed the work orders to the tune of Rs 18 crore. The MC, which is staring at a financial crunch, has decided to insure sanitation employees, firemen and sewermen for Rs 10 lakh each.

Apart from this, the work of completing the causeway along with the gurdwara of Phase 5 was also completed. The MC shall also buy two biometric face reading machines for attendance in the office. Speaking after the meeting, Mayor Amarjit Singh Sidhu, while admitting that the civic body is facing a financial crunch, said that they have been ensuring development works in all the areas.

“No obstacle will be allowed in the development works. The works passed in the F and CC were passed after detailed
consultations with the councillors of all the wards,” the Mayor said.

The MC is facing a financial crunch due to non-payment of dues by various departments to the civic body. The condition is grim and officials are trying hard to get their dues cleared. In case the civic body does not get the pending dues, it could find it difficult to pay salaries of the employees.

The ruling dispensation had been saying that with the non-payment of the dues, the development works in the city could be affected in the coming days.

First published on: 08-09-2022 at 05:43:15 am
