Father-son duo thrashed for objecting to loud music being played at function

A father-son duo was thrashed at a community centre in Mohali last Sunday after they allegedly objected to loud music being played.

According to the police, they lodged a case on Wednesday evening and launched an investigation in the case.

The complainant in the case, Chaman Lal (65), told the police that he and his son live in the Sector 69 community centre and work as security guards and sanitation workers there.

He stated to the police in his complaint that the community centre had been booked for a marriage function from September 25 to September 27. He added that on the night of September 25 he was present at the venue when the wedding started around 7 pm.

The complaint further reads that at around 10.30 pm, music was being blasted by the guests. He then approached the hosts and requested them to turn it down.

Chaman Lal further alleges that as he objected to the loud music, two men who were dancing inside the marriage hall approached and attacked him with a sharp edged weapon.

Chaman Lal’s son, Tushinder Kumar, then rushed to the aid of his father but was attacked too. Chaman Lal has told the police that the marriage function was booked under the name of one Partap Chand of Balongi.

Meanwhile, acting on the complaint, the police registered a case against two unidentified persons under sections 323 (assault), 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means), 341 (wrongful confinement), and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).