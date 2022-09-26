scorecardresearch
Sunday, Sep 25, 2022

Father-son duo of illegal rehabilitation centre arrested

Sources said a complaint was made at the Civil Hospital, Kharar, that a drug rehabilitation centre is being run at Radiala village where the addicts are given habit-forming drugs and also some addicts were kept inside the centre illegally.

The Kharar police arrested the owner of an illegal rehabilitation centre along with his son for allegedly giving habit-forming tablets to the addicts without prescription and also keeping them in the centre illegally.

Sources said a complaint was made at the Civil Hospital, Kharar, that a drug rehabilitation centre is being run at Radiala village where the addicts are given habit-forming drugs and also some addicts were kept inside the centre illegally.

Following the complaint, Dr Nitin, Medical Officer, approached the police and informed them about the illegal rehabilitation centre.

With a team from Kharar (sadar) police station led by Sub-Inspector Jasmer Singh, the police team and the medical teams raided the Bani Foundation, the rehabilitation centre, which was being run illegally.

The investigating officer (IO) of the case, Sub-Inspector Jasmer Singh, said that during the course of investigation, it came to light that the accused had been running the rehabilitation centre but it was closed around three years ago. But he restarted the centre without seeking government approval. The six men who were kept in the locked rooms in the centre were also released during the raid.

“The teams of the health department found some tablets which the accused could not give to the addicts. Eighty-eight such tablets were recovered in the raid. The accused also could not produce any documents pertaining to run the centre. The centre is being run in the same building where it was sealed earlier by the health department,” the IO said.

The IO said that two persons, Bikram Singh and his father Bhagwan Singh, were arrested and were sent to two-day police custody.

A case under Sections 346 (wrongful confinement in secret) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act was registered against both the accused.

First published on: 26-09-2022 at 01:45:42 am
