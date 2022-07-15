Punjab: Fatehgarh Sahib police solve robbery case of Rs 8.9 lakh, arrest three accused

The Fatehgarh Sahib police solved the robbery case of Rs 8.9 lakh and arrested three persons. The robbery had happened on June 27.

Those arrested have been identified as Jagmel Singh, 30, of Akot village, Bikramjeet Singh, 26, of Asmanpur village and Amreek Singh, 28, of Behal village in Patiala district. The police have also seized Rs 8.20 lakh in cash, a .32 bore revolver, eight live

cartridges and bike used in the crime.

The Deputy Inspector General of Police (Rupnagar Range), Gurpreet Singh Bhullar, said that three unidentified persons had looted Rs 8.9 lakh from a scrap dealer, Parminder Singh of Sarhind, after throwing chilli powder in his eyes and opening fire at his stomach when the victim resisted.

A case was registered under sections 307 (attempt to murder), 397 (robbery or dacoity by deadly weapons), 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the IPC and sections 25, 27, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act on Parminder’s statement at Mandi Gobindgarh police station.

Bhullar said a team of Anti-Narcotics Cell-cum-Special Operation Cell led by Sub-inspector Harminder Singh under the supervision of Fatehgarh Sahib SSP Dr Ravjot Kaur Grewal was constituted to crack the robbery.

He said that one of the accused, Amreek Singh, had knowledge about the cash dealings of the scrap dealers. Jagmel Singh was a two-wheeler mechanic and Bikramjeet was a labourer.

The DIG (Rupnagar Range) appreciated the police officials for their hard work in busting the robbery case.

SSP Grewal said that the arrested accused were produced in local courts and remanded in three-day police custody to quiz them further about other crimes and accomplices if any.