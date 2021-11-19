scorecardresearch
Friday, November 19, 2021
Farmers to stay at toll plazas until SKM orders to end protest

In Mohali, the farmers are sitting at Dappar, Azizpur, New Chandigarh and Kharar toll plazas where commuters need not to pay toll. The farmers had stopped the payment of toll when the agitation was started last year.

By: Express News Service | Mohali |
November 19, 2021 4:23:35 pm
Farmers celebrate after PM Narendra Modi announced the repealing of the three farm laws, near Ferozepur road in Ludhiana. (Express photo by Gurmeet Singh)

With the decision to repeal the three controversial farm laws, the farmer organisations who had been holding the fort at various toll plazas in the state will wait till further orders from the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) to end their protest.

Meanwhile, Lakhwinder Singh, the block president of Bhartiya Kisan Union (Sidhupur), said the agitation had borne fruit. He added they shall continue to sit on protest at the toll plazas. “Everything shall be finalised after SKM decides. We shall sit until our organisations do not take any decision,” Singh said.

