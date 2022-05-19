scorecardresearch
Wednesday, May 18, 2022
Farmers now gherao Mohali DC’s office

The farmers alleged that they had not been given adequate compensation for their lands which are to be acquired for the construction of the Ring Road which is to be built from IT city and connect Kurali.

By: Express News Service | Mohali |
May 19, 2022 4:56:46 am
A group of farmers on Wednesday launched an indefinite strike outside the office of Mohali Deputy Commissioner (DC) in Sector 76 over the issue of low compensation for land acquisition. The protest came right on the heels of hundreds of Punjab farmers, who were sitting on a dharna at the Mohali-UT border to press for various demands, ending their stir on Wednesday after the state government accepted 12 of their 13 demands.

The farmers alleged that they had not been given adequate compensation for their lands which are to be acquired for the construction of the Ring Road which is to be built from IT city and connect Kurali. They said they have been demanding this  for a long time but the district administration had not paid any heed to their concerns, leaving them no other choice but to launch an indefinite agitation.

Former leader, Ranveer Singh Grewal, said that the farmers will not give up their lands till they are compensated for it by the administration at prevalent market rate. He added that the administration was misleading the farmers. They also demanded the transfer of the District Revenue Officer (DRO) saying the officer had been misleading the farmers.

