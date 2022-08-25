Fake encounter case: Two former Punjab Police officers sentenced to life imprisonment

A special CBI court Thursday sentenced two former officers of the Punjab Police to rigorous imprisonment for life in connection with a 30-year-old fake encounter case in which four men were killed in the state’s Amritsar district.

The court of special Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) judge Rakesh Kumar convicted former Sub-Inspector (SI) Tarsem Lal, posted then at CIA Majitha in Amritsar district, and Inspector Kishan Singh.

Convicting the two former officials, the court imposed a fine of Rs 2 lakh under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Three people identified as Sahib Singh, Dalbir Singh, Balwinder Singh along with an unidentified person were killed in the fake encounter.

The four were murdered on the night of September 13, 1992, in Dhar-Deo village under Mehta Police Station limits by a police party headed by Inspector Rajinder Singh and other police personnel numbering about 20.

The dead bodies of all four persons were illegally cremated at Durgiana Cremation Ground Mandir, Amritsar, as unclaimed unidentified after post-mortem from the Medical College through head constable Vijay Kumar and constable Bhagwant Singh.

Rajinder Singh died during the trial.